Soccer

Benni won't change his attacking football brand

AmaZulu coach puts MTN defeat behind him, focuses on Downs

By Charles Baloyi - 17 August 2021 - 10:03

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy wants to continue with his philosophy of attacking football. McCarthy said he would not change their style of football. 

McCarthy was reacting to his side's 2-1 defeat to Cape Town City in their MTN8 quarterfinal encounter at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday. ..

