Benni won't change his attacking football brand
AmaZulu coach puts MTN defeat behind him, focuses on Downs
AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy wants to continue with his philosophy of attacking football. McCarthy said he would not change their style of football.
McCarthy was reacting to his side's 2-1 defeat to Cape Town City in their MTN8 quarterfinal encounter at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday. ..
