Da Gama happy to start season against Chiefs

Rockets coach expecting tough encounter against Amakhosi

After watching Kaizer Chiefs twice already, TS Galaxy coach Owen da Gama is aware of what kind of team he would face when they meet in the DStv Premiership opener at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday 3pm.



Despite losing to Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 quarterfinal on Sunday, the Amakhosi showed signs of improvement from last season...