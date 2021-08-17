Palacios tips Ncikazi to take over after Zinnbauer's exit

Erstwhile Orlando Pirates mentor Augusto “Njenje” Palacios has thrown his weight behind Mandla Ncikazi, tipping him to succeed Josef Zinnbauer.



On Monday, Pirates confirmed Zinnbauer’s resignation. The Buccaneers hardly looked competitive for the better part of Zinnbauer’s nearly 20-month stay at the club. Losing 2-1 to Swallows in the MTN8 quarterfinals at the weekend proved the final nail in the coffin for the German...