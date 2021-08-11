Bucs coach Zinnbauer says Lepasa far from returning after long-term injury

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has painted a grim picture on the progress of injured striker Zakhele Lepasa, saying the Soweto-born player could be out of action for months.

Lepasa has been out since December 2020 after picking up an ankle injury and the German trainer admitted he is no closer to returning to the pitch. The Bucs struggled upfront without Lepasa, with Gabadinho Mhango and Tshegofatsho Mabasa also constantly in and out of Zinnbauer’s team due to their niggling injuries.

Asked specifically about Lepasa’s progress, the Bucs coach didn’t mince words and said he expects the player to be out for more months. But Mabasa, who is also recovering from an injury, has started light training with the rest of the squad.

“Lepasa is far from returning ... I think it’s months,” said Zinnbauer. “We’re not speaking about days or weeks, but months. He needs time because this was a very difficult injury, which is why I say it could be months before we see him play again.”