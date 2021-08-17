New Mangaung mayor promises to clean up mess in the metro
Newly elected mayor of Mangaung metro in Free State, Mxolisi Siyonzana, says he and his team will work around the clock to accelerate service delivery and fight corruption.
Speaking on Monday following his election, Siyonzana said he would prioritise service delivery which has been a major problem in the municipality for months...
