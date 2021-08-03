Zinnbauer not worried about loss against Chiefs

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer is not reading too much in their Carling Black Label Cup defeat to rivals Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday ahead of the new season in the DStv Premiership.

Pirates lost 4-3 on penalties against Amakhosi and many have started to criticise the team as they feel they have not improved from last season.

With less than two weeks before their MTN8 quarterfinal match against Swallows, the German mentor insists he is not worried despite the defeat in the annual friendly match putting him under pressure already.

“We lost the game. I'm not happy about it, but it is still pre-season. For the supporters, it is a big game and they want to win. The players were good. They worked hard,” Zinnbauer told the media after the game.

“Next week, we start with our final preparation ahead of the new season. Both teams are still in the off-season and we still have other friendly matches for players who didn’t play.

“We’ve improved the squad to have a successful season more than last campaign. It is not a big thing for us that we lost, but I know the supporters always want to win.

“We want to win games, especially against Chiefs in the cup competition. You saw the performance, it was not that bad, but we were unlucky to lose in penalties.”

After winning the MTN8 title last season and finishing third in the log table, Zinnbauer has promised the supporters that they will see a lot of improvement once the new campaign starts.

What makes him so confident is that he believes he understands the league better as he is going for his third season with the Buccaneers.

“We want to make a better season than last one. We have to improve as well but what’s important for me is that I understand a little bit more of my team in terms of culture and team buildings,” he said.

“What we saw today was not bad for me, but there is still room for improvement.”

With Chiefs parading their new signings on Sunday, Pirates only gave Boitumelo Radiopane his debut after he was promoted from their Multichoice Diski Challenge and Tebogo Tlolane, who returned from a loan spell at Maritzburg United.

“We have to improve the guys in the next few days. It is not easy for players to come to a big club like Pirates. They need time to adjust.

“But we are happy with the preseason at the moment and the new signings. It was also good to see the new players and it is good for us.”