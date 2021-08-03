Keeping core of the team good for Bucs, says Motshwari

Orlando Pirates’ decision to keep the bulk of last season’s playing personnel instead of making wholesale signings will pay off.

This is the sentiment of midfielder Ben Motshwari. The Buccaneers haven’t been that busy in the transfer market, having just recruited four players thus far. Bandile Shandu, Kwanda Mngonyama, Goodman Mosele and Monnapule Seleng are the only newcomers at Pirates. The latter has since been loaned out to Swallows.

“Most of the guys from last season have been retained, there’s so much experience in the team. It’s true that we’re not rebuilding the team because we didn’t make too many signings,’’ said Motshwari.

“Our squad is still balanced. I think it will work in our favour that we didn’t bring in too many players, it can be key because when you have so many new signings they need time to gel. I think it’s going to be a good season for us.”

Motshwari also revealed the newcomers have already settled in well, singling out Mngonyama as the one he reckons will come handy for the Buccaneers in the new season. Motshwari, 30, also underlined the significance of making new players feel welcomed.

“The new guys who’ve come in have adjusted very well, especially Kwanda. We didn’t have centre-backs last season when most of our centre-backs got injured as we were playing a game on every third day,’’ noted the Pirates midfielder.

“I once was a new player who was welcomed by senior players at that time. I also made sure the new guys feel at home. As a player, the more you feel welcomed and appreciated that’s when you perform, so it’s key for us as the older guys to make the new players feel welcomed.’’

The lad from Randfontein on the West Rand also reflected on how he fared in the 2020/21 campaign, aiming to score more goals in the new term. Last season, Motshwari scored twice from 43 appearances across all competitions.

“Personally, I think I started the season very well but I didn’t end very well. This season I am aiming to improve my game by scoring more goals and I know I will have to try to take more shots on target to achieve that,’’ said Motshwari.