Mnisi feels attack on Royal AM is offside

Royal AM are entitled to protect their interest and integrity while exercising their rights, according to club CEO Sinky Mnisi.

He said they have noticed that lots of ill-informed statements have been made and facts have been misconstrued regarding their ongoing legal battle with the Premier Soccer League to declare the KwaZulu-Natal team Glad Africa champions.

The club lost their Supreme Court bid this week to overturn the PSL's decision to award Sekhukhune United the Glad Africa Championship title.

Mnisi said: “It is important that the members of the media as well as the public be accurately informed in relation to the award made by Hilton Epstein, SC, in relation to the matter of Sekhukhune and Polokwane City, which then affected our position.”

Sekhukhune lodged a protest against Polokwane in terms of rule 51.4 of the National Soccer League rules after the Limpopo side had failed to field five under-23 players in their win against Sekhukhune in January.

He said they have also noted with disappointment the personal attacks on club owner Shauwn Mkhize and the officials of the club. “They are not informed by the knowledge of what the actual issues are,” he said. “We will exhaust all remedies that are at our disposal to see that justice is done in resolving this issue.”

Royal's defeat in the courts led to the PSL finally releasing the fixtures for the upcoming season, and the Durban club will be condemned to another season in the National First Division. They will host Cape Town All Stars on August 21.