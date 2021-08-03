Baxter feels Chiefs are in safe hands

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter is impressed with the depth his side has in the goalkeeping department.

After new signing Brandon Petersen's heroic performance against Orlando Pirates on Sunday, Baxter said the team is blessed to have four good goalkeepers – Itumeleng Khune, Bruce Bvuma, Daniel Akpeyi and Petersen.

“Goalkeeper coach Lee [Baxter] is in Sweden at the moment. His wife had a baby [yesterday], so he was on Zoom with the goalkeepers,” said Baxter, in response to a question on his thoughts about the goalkeeping department.

“What he told the goalkeepers is that Kaizer Chiefs got four number ones. They are fighting to be number one today and not be playing in the next game. And we are blessed. You saw Brandon’s performance when he came on [against Pirates]. Itu was more like a keeper I knew before, [with] his distributions and shot-stopping.

“Itu has committed himself now to be dedicated to going as far as he can go with his career. It is not over yet. The other three are fighting him for that number one spot.

“It gives us a headache but that’s a headache I will take every day of the week.”

Baxter was also pleased with the signings he paraded against Pirates and that he believes the supporters will be encouraged with what they saw from the team ahead of the new season that kicks off later this month.

Chiefs are set to play Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 quarterfinal on August 14 and expectations are high that they will compete in the new campaign.

“When you bring in new players at the club you always create expectations. I think our supporters' expectations are tempered by the relative disappointment in the last few seasons, apart from Ernst Middendorp's title run,” Baxter said.

“We played a lot of good football against Pirates and this will encourage them because a lot of new players impressed. No new player disappointed me. Some of the players proved that they are Chiefs players and showed they can play under pressure.”