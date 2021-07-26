Will Khune or Petersen leave to make room for new keeper?

After signing highly rated Brandon Peterson, who last played competitive football for Bidvest Wits in the 2019/20 season, should Kaizer Chiefs axe one goalkeeper to make space?

Club legend Brian Baloyi feels either Itumeleng Khune, whose contract has ended, or Brylon Petersen, who is yet to play, must go.

Chiefs now have six goalkeepers on their books: Peterson, Khune, Daniel Akpeyi, Bruce Bvuma, Petersen and Bontle Molefe.

In a normal situation, Khune and Akpeyi would be phased out to give the younger ones an opportunity.

“There have been rumours about Khune since January, that he signed [for a club] in Qatar, so obviously we will wait to hear. But if they signed this guy [Peterson], it means someone has to leave out of the other four goalkeepers that are there,” Baloyi told Sowetan.

“The club will say who is going to leave. Bvuma has been playing, so has Akpeyi, and Khune has been playing a bit. It will be the one who is number four for the rest of the season.

“From our side we will just be making assumptions but we don’t know what their stance is. Last season, there was no out-and-out number one.

“I think the three goalkeepers average the same number of games between Khune, Bvuma and Akpeyi. The number four keeper has not played, we will assume that he will be the one to go but, again, we don’t know if he is part of the future with the club or if they will loan him out.

“It is a difficult one. Maybe the only assumption I will make is that the rumours are true that Itu has signed in Qatar. Maybe that’s why they are making a signing in the goalkeeping department because looking at the goalkeepers they have, we will say it was not necessary for them to look for another goalkeeper.

“The goalkeeping department has been good this past season.”

The goalkeeper that’s likely to be sacrificed is Petersen, who is 25 years old. It was also believed that Khune, 34, will be given a one-year deal at the club as coach Stuart Baxter still values him.

“Chiefs are the ones who should answer these questions about the future of Itu at the club. One thing we know is, his contract is up and there has not been anything about a new contract,” Baloyi added.