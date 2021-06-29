Itumeleng Khune is on the verge of being offered a one-year contract extension by 2020-21 Caf Champions League finalists Kaizer Chiefs‚ a source has revealed.

Khune is one of several Amakhosi players whose contracts with the club come to conclusion at the end of this month on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE has it on good authority that Amakhosi will table a one-year contract to their long-serving goalkeeper Khune with an option to renew for another 12 months.

“The club’s position is to give ‘Itu’ an extension of one year plus one. It was discussed by the technical team two weeks ago‚” the source said.

“Nothing has been discussed directly with the player. The focus was on the Champions League campaign.”

Other senior Chiefs players who will be out of contract before the Champions League final against Egyptian giants Al Ahly in Morocco on July 17 include Bernard Parker‚ Eric Mathoho‚ Ramahlwe Mphahlele‚ Lebohang Manyama‚ Bruce Bvuma‚ Kgotso Moleko‚ Willard Katsande and Khama Billiat.

Billiat‚ Mathoho and Mphahlele are expected to be offered new deals too‚ though it is unclear how long the terms will be.

“All the guys that are out of contract‚ nobody has said anything to them. But I know for sure that the technical team met two weeks ago to discuss who’s coming in and who’s being released‚” the source said.

“But no individual [at least before this past Saturday’s Champions League semifinal] had been engaged as far as I know‚” the source added.

Chiefs’ communications manager Vina Maphosa said only when the football administration of the club‚ headed by football manager Bobby Motaung‚ finalised their contract talks with affected parties‚ would Amakhosi communicate their decisions to the media.

“At Kaizer Chiefs you’ll never hear us talking about contracts at any given time. The only time you'll hear us talking about them is when we make the announcement – we don’t communicate the process‚” Maphosa said.

“When everything has been finalised that’s when I get names from the football administration.

“The new coach [Stuart Baxter] has just arrived and we’re in the middle of the Caf Champions League. The focus from the coach has been on the team and I haven’t seen a lot administration activity with the coach.

“What I can confirm is that we’re very busy [in the transfer market]. We’re definitely busy discussing‚ engaging‚ and targeting.

“That activity is at an advance stage. The only thing we can’t tell you is how far we are‚ but once we finish we will inform you.”

Chiefs will meet Ahly in the final at Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca.

Amakhosi drew 0-0 with Wydad Athletic of Morocco in the second leg semifinal at FNB Stadium on Saturday. That result secured a 1-0 aggregate win‚ as Chiefs had beaten Wydad by that scoreline in Casablanca.

They will now need a core of their players‚ including many those whose contracts expire on June 30‚ for the final against a side coached former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

Ahly beat Tunisian side Esperance 4-0 on aggregate after winning their second leg semifinal 3-0 at home on Saturday.