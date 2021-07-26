Royal AM's attempt to have acting Premier Soccer League (PSL) CEO Mato Madlala and the league held in contempt of court for the playoffs matches proceeding recently has been dismissed by Judge Leonie Windell in a South Gauteng High Court.

The KwaZulu-Natal club's application was dismissed with costs‚ including the costs of two counsel who where so employed‚ and the legal attempt was declared as without merit.

The club sought to have Madlala sent to prison if she was found to be in contempt of court‚ but the matches finally got underway June 19.

Royal refused to participate in the playoffs as the legal battle with the PSL raged on and the other sides in the games‚ Chippa United and Richards Bay‚ were awarded walkover wins after the KZN side failed to turn up at the matches.

It was a farcical development that plunged the PSL into ridicule and the no-show enabled Chippa to earn a reprieve back to the PSL after finishing a the top of the playoff standings.

TimesLIVE reported at the weekend that the club will also face a disciplinary committee hearing into their failure to honour the matches‚ but the matter has been postponed twice already.

The DC hearing is the latest event in the long saga involving Royal‚ the GladAfrica’s final standings and the PSL’s promotion-relegation playoffs.

An arbitration result before the final game of the NFD had awarded three points to Sekhukhune United regarding a game in February where Polokwane City did not field the required five under-23 players.

After the final round of results‚ this made Sekhukhune champions and up for automatic promotion to the PSL‚ and bumped Royal down to the playoffs.