Former SABC football analyst Coudjoe Amankwaa dies

Former Sowetan football journalist and SABC sports analyst Coudjoe Amankwaa has died.

SA Football Association (Safa) communications director Dominic Chimhavi said Amankwaa died on Friday night from cardiac arrest.

Ghanaian-born naturalised South African Amankwaa apparently was rushed to Sandton Mediclinic when he “couldn’t wake up for supper and upon arrival at hospital he was declared dead”, Chimhavi said in a WhatsApp on Friday night.

“It has now been confirmed by the hospital, it is cardiac arrest,” Chimhavi said on Saturday morning.

Chimhavi said Amankwaa will be remembered as having been an affable, approachable member of the SA football community.