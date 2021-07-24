Former SABC football analyst Coudjoe Amankwaa dies
Former Sowetan football journalist and SABC sports analyst Coudjoe Amankwaa has died.
SA Football Association (Safa) communications director Dominic Chimhavi said Amankwaa died on Friday night from cardiac arrest.
Ghanaian-born naturalised South African Amankwaa apparently was rushed to Sandton Mediclinic when he “couldn’t wake up for supper and upon arrival at hospital he was declared dead”, Chimhavi said in a WhatsApp on Friday night.
“It has now been confirmed by the hospital, it is cardiac arrest,” Chimhavi said on Saturday morning.
Chimhavi said Amankwaa will be remembered as having been an affable, approachable member of the SA football community.
Once upon a time I hosted a show called #Soccer411 with some of the best football brains in this country— Andile Ncube (@AndileNcube) July 23, 2021
Mzi Mgebise who passed in 2017
David Kekana who passed in 2019
And today is a sore hearted RIP to the last man standing, Malume Coudjoe Amankwaa. RIP Old friend pic.twitter.com/AwGygMSuuH
“He came to SA in 1994 and started working for Sowetan. And then he joined the Citizen, and from the Citizen he joined the SABC as his last employer.
“He was a very colourful personality, outspoken, very friendly.”
Chimhavi said Amankwaa had tested negative for Covid-19.
Former colleagues paid tribute to the likable TV personality Amankwaa.
SABC sports radio host Andile Ncube tweeted: “Once upon a time I hosted a show called #Soccer411 with some of the best football brains in this country.
I am writing this with a heavy heart.💔💔💔💔— Christophe Bongo #CBA (@Christophbongo) July 23, 2021
Our friend, colleague and fellow, football lover, Coudjoe Amankwaa has suddenly passed away this evening. 🙆♀️🙆♀️
He was truly loved & was known as "Malume". May His Soul Rest In eternal Peace. I miss you already.#MalumeCoojoe pic.twitter.com/b1eeaKmaLe
“Mzi Mgebisa who passed in 2017. David Kekana who passed in 2019.
“And today is a sore-hearted RIP to the last man standing, Malume Coudjoe Amankwaa. RIP Old friend.”
Christophe Bongo, who had worked on SABC TV with Amankwaa, including on the hugely popular weekly SoccerZone show, tweeted: “I am writing this with a heavy heart.
“Our friend, colleague and fellow, football lover, Coudjoe Amankwaa has suddenly passed away this evening.
“He was truly loved and was known as ‘Malume’. May His Soul Rest In Eternal Peace. I miss you already.”
The death of Amankwaa has left SA football reeling as it comes days after the passing from Covid-19 at 55 this week of former Orlando Pirates striker and Maritzburg United coach Ian Palmer from a Covid-19 related illness.
