Amanda Dlamini not worried about dropping the ball

Former Banyana Banyana skipper Amanda “Toki” Dlamini intends to juggle her new role at Safa House with her other jobs.

Last week, the SA Football Association (Safa) appointed Dlamini as its new senior commercial and marketing manager. Before landing this position, Dlamini had been working as an analyst on pay-TV channel SuperSport.

When Safa launched the Hollywoodbets Super League in May, Dlamini surprised many when she joined Johannesburg-based side JVW, which is owned by current Banyana captain Janine van Wyk. What made Dlamini’s decision to play for JWV attract attention was that she had not played since announcing her retirement from the national team in 2018.

Dlamini has emphasised she can still continue with her punditry job and playing for JVW even now that she’s working in a typical nine-to-five job. However, the Harding-born, KZN, former Banyana star says that her role at Safa now takes precedence.

“I’d like to continue with everything that I have been doing but it’ll depend on Safa’s instructions. Time management will also be crucial. For JWV I can train after knocking off at Safa House,” Dlamini, who celebrates her 33rd birthday today, told Sowetan yesterday.

“I know that now I have to prioritise my office job but at the same time I feel it’s also good for Safa to have someone who’s still very active in women’s football, that’s in relation with my involvement with JWV. Being visible on screen throughout the week on SuperSport is also good for the association.”

Dlamini also revealed what her new role entails.

“My role is to make sure that Safa builds relations with sponsors,” she said.

"I am also tasked with making sure that our national teams, especially on the women’s side, are getting exposure and strengthen their partnership with current sponsors like Sasol and Hollywoodbets. The bigger picture is to attract more sponsors who’ll help us grow our association.”

Notable former Banyana players who are in Safa’s employ

Desiree Ellis (Banyana coach)

Jabulile Baloyi (Under-20s coach)

Simphiwe Dludlu (U-17s coach)

Lydia Monyepao (COO)

Sheryl Botes (head coach of Safa Girls Soccer Academy)