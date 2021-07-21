Soccer

I joined City to grow and win trophies – Mayo

Forward happy to be reunited with coach Tinkler

21 July 2021 - 08:25
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Khanyisa Mayo of Richards Bay has joined Cape Town City.
Khanyisa Mayo of Richards Bay has joined Cape Town City.
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

In the wake of his lucrative move from second-tier side Richards Bay to top-flight's Cape Town City, budding forward Khanyisa Mayo expects to grow in leaps and bounds in the Premiership.

On the back of a splendid campaign for Bay, where he netted seven goals to help the club secure a play-off berth, Mayo completed his move to City on Monday. The 22-year-old attacker played a pivotal role in Natal Rich Boyz finishing third on the log in a season where they also did wonders in the Nedbank Cup.

In the Ke Yona Cup, Bay eliminated Chiefs in the first round before being knocked out by Chippa United in the quarterfinals. Mayo was voted as the Nedbank Cup’s Most Promising Player, having scored three times in the competition. They also lost the play-offs to Chippa, who'd finished 15th in the big league.

The Umtata-born fledging ace, who’s the elder son of retired Kaizer Chiefs striker-turned-defender Patrick Mayo, spent three years in the second-tier playing for Ubuntu Cape Town, Royal Eagles and Bay.

“I think it’s a wonderful move for me after a great season in the GladAfrica. I think it [the move to City] will build me as a player. I am positive that I will develop as a player,’’ said Mayo, whose younger brother Khanyisile is unattached after leaving SuperSport United late last year.

Mayo sees the Citizens as a club where he can win trophies as a player. Since their re-formation in 2016, City have won two domestic trophies in the form of the Telkom Knockout (2016) and the MTN8 (2018).

“Cape Town City is a wonderful club… the club has achieved great things in recent years, so it’s a privilege and honour to join the club. I am looking forward to achieving trebles [of trophies with this club],’’ said Mayo.

Mayo came through SuperSport’s development ranks and during his spell there, current City coach Eric Tinkler was at the helm of the senior side. At Matsatsantsa, Mayo would occasionally train with the first team under Tinkler’s watchful eye, hence he’s excited about the reunion.

“I have worked with coach Tinkler before at SuperSport. It was an honour to be coached by him although I didn’t get much time to play under him back then,’’ noted Mayo.

“He believes in young players who have ambitions and great work ethics. I am looking forward to working with him again here at City.”

Kutumela's sale no breather for 'broke' Maritzburg – Kadodia

Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia has stressed the money they received for skipper Thabiso Kutumela from Mamelodi Sundowns isn’t really going ...
Sport
1 hour ago

No 'me time' as tired De Reuck rushes to Downs training

After a taxing campaign, including a maiden CAF Champions League run and national duty with Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns defender Rushine de ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Dube poised to excel at Chiefs, says ex-coach

Kaizer Chiefs' new signing Austin Dube has been backed to succeed at the club following his move from GladAfrica Championship side Richards Bay.
Sport
1 hour ago

New Downs goal-poacher ‘swayed’ by Nurkovic

Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic, 29, played a role in convincing new Mamelodi Sundowns striker Pavol Safranko to come to ply his trade in this ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting
Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?