Msimango takes Olympics snub on the chin

Disappointed TS Galaxy captain Given Msimango admitted he would have loved to play at the Olympic Games in Tokyo after he was left out from the squad.

The 24-year-old defender had been part of the U-23 camp preparing for the Olympics but did not make the final squad. Msimango was eligible to participate in the tournament despite turning 24 this year after the games were postponed due to the global Covid-19 pandemic. The rules allow players who are turning 24 this year to be selected for the games.

“Of course it is a disappointment, but it is football. This thing happens. Sometimes you are in and sometimes you are out. So I deal with it as a professional. I move on, I learn and I grow,” Msimango told the Galaxy media department.

Reflecting on last season, Msimango said one of his highlights was being part of the U-23 national team, though he could not make an Olympic final squad in the end and captaining Galaxy.

“Getting those multiple call-ups to the U-23 and getting the opportunity to play some international football for me was one of my highlights this past season. Also captaining the team in the opening game of the DStv Premiership and being the youngest captain of the team, that was a proud moment for me and it will go down as one of the highlights from last season.”

He said he would use his exclusion as motivation to continue doing well for Galaxy and helping them reach their goal in the new season.

“I think this season is for me to continue where I left off in the last campaign. It is for me to improve and get better where I need to. There is always room for improvement. I’m happy to have started the preseason with the team. I’m working on those weaknesses so I can get better.”