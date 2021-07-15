The SA Under-23 side has arrived at the Olympic Village in Tokyo‚ Japan‚ without the Kaizer Chiefs duo of Reeve Frosler and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo.

The two players are expected to join coach David Notoane’s squad in a few days time after Chiefs' participation in the Caf Champions League final in Morocco on Saturday night.

The team departed from OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday afternoon and the squad are relishing the prospect of doing well in the Olympic Games‚ to be held July 23 - August 8.

With a wide array of talent at his disposal‚ Notoane is optimistic that his charges will surprise many in Japan.

"The Village is beautiful and we have been welcomed well. We have waited so long for these Games to take place and it is an honour for us all to be here‚" said Notoane.

The coach believes that a few days of acclimatization and rest will do the boys the world of good‚ which will inspire them to reach their goals.

"The players understand that this is a prestigious event that will definitely take their careers to the next level‚ as playing in the Olympics is a career highlight for every player‚" he said.

"We are currently jet-lagged and resting but the boys will be fine. We will in the next few days take it easy and have light training sessions before focusing fully on our opening match against hosts Japan‚" concluded Notoane.

The team will begin their training sessions on Thursday night ahead of their opening match against Japan on July 22 at Tokyo Stadium time at 8pm (SA time 1pm).

They will then play France at Saitama Stadium on July 25 at 5pm ( SA time 10am) before their last group A match against Mexico on July 28 at Sapporo Dome 8:30pm (SA time 1pm).

19-man Olympic Squad:

GOALKEEPERS:

Mondli MPOTO Bloemfontein Celtic (Free State)

Ronwen WILLIAMS SuperSport United (Gauteng)

Sifiso MLUNGWANA Golden Arrows (KwaZulu Natal)

DEFENDERS

Tercious MALEPE FC Minaj (Ukraine)

Luke FLEURS SuperSport United (Gauteng)

Thabiso MONYANE Orlando Pirates (Gauteng)

Reeve FROSLER Kaizer Chiefs (Gauteng)

Thendo MUKUMELA Cape Town Spurs (Western Cape)

MacBeth MAHLANGU TS Galaxy (Mpumalanga)

Katlego MOHAMME University of Pretoria (Gauteng)

Sibusiso MABILISO Kaizer Chiefs (Gauteng)

MIDFIELDERS:

Teboho MOKOENA SuperSport United (Gauteng)

Thabo CELE Free Agent

Nkosingiphile NGCOBO Kaizer Chiefs (Gauteng)

Goodman MOSELE Orlando Pirates (Gauteng)

Kamohelo MAHLATSI Swallows FC (Gauteng)

FORWARDS:

Luther SINGH F.C Pasco de Ferreira (Portugal)

Evidence MAKGOPA Baroka FC (Limpopo)

Kobamelo KODISANG S.C Braga B (Portugal)