Lockdown headache for Da Gama

The lockdown level 4 travel restrictions have caused a headache for TS Galaxy coach Owen da Gama and his players.

The Mpumalanga-based outfit were supposed to report to their pre-season training camp this week. However, Da Gama told his players to remain at home until they get an update from the government.

Da Gama said he would prioritise the safety of his players and appealed to them to stay safe. “The plan was to report to pre-season camp this week. However, the majority of our players are outside Gauteng. We are on lockdown, and we have to adhere to the regulations set out by the government. We will wait for the 14-day lockdown period to end before we can decide on the next step," said Da Gama.

The former SA under-23 coach said all the players, technical team and support staff would do tests upon their return to training. Galaxy missed out on a top-eight finish on goal difference when they ended the 2020-21 DStv Premiership season in ninth place.

Da Gama's charges ended their campaign with 36 points from 30 matches. They were pipped to the last place in the top eight on the final day of the season by Kaizer Chiefs after they lost against them 1-0. Da Gama joined Galaxy in the middle of the season and helped them to survive relegation.

The 59-year-old will have the opportunity to have pre-season and to sign his preferred players at the club. He said he would not rush into beefing up his squad, and he would first wait for the rest of the players to report to camp.

“Let us wait and see if everyone returns injury-free and healthy. We will put the lives of the players first before we decide on anything. We all want to do well and achieve big things in the league. We will assess the squad and decide on which positions to strengthen," added Da Gama.