Da Gama's advice to Olympics-headed U23 team

Former SA Under-23 coach Owen da Gama hopes that the current coach, David Notoane, will succeed where he failed at the Olympics.

Da Gama helped the team qualify for the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 2016 after 16 years. But SA failed to get out of a group that had host nation Brazil, Denmark and Iraq. They ended their campaign bottom of the group with two points from three games...