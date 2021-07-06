Sadtu expects delays in occupational curriculum

The SA Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) has warned about the shortage of teachers for subjects of specialisation in the country, as well as a lack of learning and teaching materials for schools of specialisation.

The Sadtu national executive committee (NEC) said this could lead to a delay in the implementation of the occupational curriculum in these schools...