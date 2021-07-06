Spirit at Arrows impresses Seema

It hasn’t taken long for new Golden Arrows coach Lehlohonolo Seema to take note of the camaraderie at the Durban club.

Yesterday, Seema was officially introduced to Arrows players as the new coach and the former Bloemfontein Celtic trainer couldn’t stop raving about the bond between his new players.

Seema arrived following the unexpected exit of Mandla Ncikazi, who joined Orlando Pirates’ technical team a few weeks ago, having propelled Abafana Bes’thende to a historic fourth finish last term.

“It’s my first day at training and you could see the brotherhood and the solidarity here. The players show that they’re willing to work hard,’’ Seema told the side’s media department yesterday.

Seema didn’t forget to give a vote of thanks to his predecessor Ncikazi and the club’s owner Mato Madlala, highlighting that the former laid a solid foundation. The new Arrows boss also revealed it was his choice to stick with the technical panel that worked with Ncikazi.

“I would like to thank the chairlady [Madlala] for the opportunity and for allowing me to come and work in the Arrows set-up, especially after the season they’ve had,’’ noted Seema.

“I think I must make a special mention to coach Mandla that he has really laid a good foundation, the group of players is good here. I didn’t come with anyone; I told the chairlady that I will work with everyone that has been here.”

Insinuating players were a bit skeptical when he addressed them, Seema has assured he won’t alter much at Abafana Bes’thende, given that the club did well last season.

“You could see that the players were looking at me with uncertainty as a new coach, not knowing what I am coming with,’’ Seema said. “I told them straight that it’s still going to be football, nothing much that will change because it’s the machine that’s been moving... it’s just to become part of the group and guide them and the technical team that has worked hard.”