Keet upbeat after reuniting with Tinkler at City

Darren Keet does not doubt that his reunion with Eric Tinkler at Cape Town City will bring success to the club.

Keet signed a three-year deal with the Citizens yesterday and is set to be their No 1 goalie after Dutch goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburg returned home, where he has signed with Groningen.

The 31-year-old worked with Tinkler in his first stint with Bidvest Wits between 2008 and 2011 and is keen to replicate the success they enjoyed together back then with City now.

“Looking forward to working with coach Eric Tinkler again. I’ve known him first with Bidvest Wits when he was an assistant coach with us,” Keet told the club's media department.

“Looking forward to rekindling that relationship whereby we had some success and it would be nice to do it again here. I’m also looking forward to meeting new people and working with some players I worked with at Bafana Bafana before.”

Having won titles before, the experienced goalie insists he is not at the Citizens to add to the numbers but to inspire them to success as well.

“It is going to be a whole new thing for me and I’m looking forward to everything that the club is and to what the club stands for and to what the fans are, and also being part of Cape Town again,” he said.

“Looking at my plans, Cape Town was a good place to start and obviously, the opportunity arose. I want to be part of something big and something extra special.

“Since I was young, the most thing I wanted to achieve was to become the best goalkeeper in SA. I had the experience of winning the league title before. I want more. I’m not coming here to settle for anything less.”

What also excites Keet about joining the Citizens is that he will finally have a chance to play top-flight football in his hometown. “I’m just excited to join the club, really looking forward to it. I think it is going to be great in the next couple of years for me.

“I’m from Cape Town. I grew up here and I only played my professional football outside of Cape Town. So I’m excited to be back and be part of a team like Cape Town City.

“Looking forward to that and Cape Town City is always a team that wants to win trophies, so I’m excited about the partnership that we will have, trying to give my best week in and week out so that the club can achieve its goals.”