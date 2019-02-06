Kaizer Motaung Junior has said he currently is happy to be a "sponge" at Kaizer Chiefs‚ and to learn and observe and "add value"‚ in anticipation of taking on an administrative role at the club.

Motaung Jr‚ the son of Amakhosi chairman Kaizer Motaung and former striker for Chiefs who played 106 games and scored 30 goals from 2003 to 2014‚ recently completed his Bachelor of Commerce (Bcom) degree majoring in financial management.

Aged 37‚ now Motaung Jr‚ who is apparently being groomed for a major administrative role at Chiefs‚ says he now intends to observe and learn for a period.

Asked to clarify his role at the club presently‚ Motaung Jun replied: “Believe me‚ it’s just an honour to be here. And I wanted to look at things from a different perspective.

“I spent many years on the pitch and learned a great deal. I was very fortunate to work with a lot of great players‚ a lot of great coaches.