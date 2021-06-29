Chiefs in tight spot as contracts end before CAF final
Kaizer Chiefs find themselves in a precarious situation with some of their senior players’ contracts ending on Wednesday
Kaizer Chiefs find themselves in a precarious situation with some of their senior players’ contracts ending on Wednesday, yet they still have a CAF Champions League final against Al Ahly on July 17.
The Soweto giants have seven players whose contracts conclude on Wednesday: Bruce Bvuma‚ Erick Mathoho‚ Willard Katsande‚ Lebogang Manyama‚ Ramahlwe Mphahlele‚ Khama Billiat and Bernard Parker. This leaves Chiefs in a tight spot ahead of their trip to North Africa to take on Pitso Mosimane’s defending champions...
