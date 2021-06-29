Oncology unit reopens at Charlotte Maxeke

The unit opened for the first time since the hospital was closed following a fire on April 16.

Cancer patients Godfrey Davids and Godfrey Biyane were in high spirits and filled with excitement when they went for their treatment at the radiation oncology unit that reopened on Monday at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital in Parktown.



