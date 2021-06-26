Zwane suggests Chiefs will keep defensive tactics, but is he selling a dummy?

He may be selling an epic dummy, but Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has suggested that Kaizer Chiefs will not deviate too much from a defensive waiting game in the second leg of their Caf Champions League semifinal against Wydad Casablanca.

Chiefs are the rank underdogs, having never previously reached the group stage, in the semifinal tie against the 2017 winners of the competition. They were unabashedly defensive in the first leg in Casablanca.

The approach, looking for chances on the counterattack, was the right one, and they snuck a 1-0 win via Samir Nurković’s 34th-minute strike — unsurprisingly on the counter.

A statistic of 22% possession to Wydad’s 78 has been widely circulated. Getting the balance right in the second leg between defending deep, and applying pressure in the other direction, seems crucial against a team with Wydad’s fast and technical attack, which could pick Amakhosi apart if the Soweto giants get their tactics wrong.

Keeping compact again, but perhaps with a marginally greater emphasis on attack, would seem Chiefs’ best strategy against a team that needs goals.

Zwane confirmed those might be his team’s tactics in the pre-match press conference. His willingness to give up that information might also have been a smokescreen to an attacking outlook, which would have shock value.

“As things stand Wydad are the ones who are chasing — they definitely want to score,” Zwane said.

“And obviously they will be open at the back. It happened even when we played against them in the first leg.