Germany coach Loew was confident his side would fight back against Hungary

Germany coach Joachim Loew was confident his side would power their way back into the game after twice going behind to unfancied opponents Hungary in a dramatic European Championship group decider in Munich on Wednesday.

Loew said he watched with growing confidence as Germany threw everything forward in the closing stages and equalised six minutes from time through Leon Goretzka to salvage a 2-2 draw.

That gave them second place in Group F and set up a June 29 Round of 16 match against England at Wembley.

“With 10 minutes left we decided to throw on all our attacking players. I really liked the power that we showed, and that’s why I had the feeling that we could score a goal.

“At halftime I told the players we need to be faster in our combination play but without losing our nerve, and not trying to attack without structure.

"I sensed the players wanted to turn it around with all that they could throw at it, to make it to the next round.”