Victim’s family pleased with verdict against security guard

Ndlovu took a firearm belonging to an EMPD officer and fired the shots that killed Sibusiso Amos on March 29 last year.

The family of the Vosloorus man who was shot and killed by a security guard during a scuffle, which involved Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers, is pleased that the person behind the crime has finally been found guilty.



On Thursday, the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg found security guard Siphiwe George Ndlovu guilty of murder, three counts of attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition...