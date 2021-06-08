Benni credits players, technical team for award

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy continued to praise his players and technical team as he feels he would not have won the Coach of the Season Award if it wasn’t for them.

McCarthy won the coveted title on Sunday, having led AmaZulu to a historic second place finish and qualification for the CAF Champions League.

“I want to say to everyone, thank you for voting for me and for having me as the coach of the season, but I could not have done it without my amazing technical team. These guys work very hard,” McCarthy told the club's media department yesterday.

“The loyalty and the support they have given me to be able to work to the best of my ability and as a team, we were able to get over the line and make sure that the team qualifies in the second position for the CAF Champions League.

“I’m grateful for these guys and, most importantly, I think the guys who should take the credit are the players. The players have been fantastic since I walked through the door.

“They have given me everything and we were able to have a best and historical season for AmaZulu and I’m very grateful for the hard work, the determination, the sacrifices and also the willingness to learn and to improve and be better.”

The 43-year-old is looking forward to another successful season with Usuthu and believes they will achieve more success should they continue with what they have been doing.

“It was a fantastic season. Next year we are looking forward to another good season and competing in the Champions League.”