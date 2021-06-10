Kadodia not ready to sell wanted Kutumela

Maritzburg United captain Thabiso Kutumela is not for sale, according to club chairman Farook Kadodia.

The outspoken chair said hardly a day passed without him being asked if he was prepared to sell his prized asset.

Yesterday he told Sowetan that he was ready to listen to potential offers but doubted that he would sell as no amount of money would convince him to part ways with the 27-year-old forward.

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi admitted that he was monitoring the latest developments regarding the talent of the Limpopo-born footballer.

However, Kadodia said even if Sundowns made a bid for the player he was not prepared to part with his signature.

“If Sundowns want to talk they can come and talk, but I am not keen to sell the player. I have put a no-sale tag on his neck. I got the best out of the boy and feel that he must stay here for another season before I decide on selling him. He played an important part to make sure that we survive relegation. I doubt that we will see Kutumela in another shirt next season,” said Kadodia.

Mngqithi openly admitted that he was a big fan of Kutumela but also said he knew it would take a lot to convince the Team of Choice to sell him.

“I like him [Kutumela], but I am not sure if he is coming to the club or not. I have always liked him from when he was still at Baroka. Even today, I still like him,” said Mngqithi.

Kutumela played 28 games, scoring 12 goals for the KwaZulu-Natal-based outfit in the 2020/21 Premiership season.

Kutumela is currently in camp with Bafana Bafana and all eyes will be on him in the absence of Percy Tau. Bafana will play in a friendly against Uganda at Orlando tonight (6pm).