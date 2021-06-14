'Level 2 does not have sufficient impact': David Makhura hints at harder lockdown for Gauteng

He said the response to the second wave in January was amazing and everybody took measures to protect themselves “but at the moment we are not seeing that”.

“No one should say 'I got it (Covid-19) earlier on so I'm OK. I can walk around'. Even those who are vaccinated should continue to put on their mask,” urged Makhura.

Speaking on SABC news on Sunday, acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said SA was not near reaching herd immunity when it comes to its vaccination rollout.

She said, because of the increasing Covid-19 cases nationally, her department would make recommendations to the national command council this week.

“We are not yet at a place where we have reached herd immunity and the basic things that we need to do to contain the virus remain critical. The wearing of masks and sanitising of hands are still very important.

“If South Africans continue to behave recklessly, numbers will go up. We are expecting to make other pronouncements on restrictions to the national coronavirus command council this week,” said Kubayi-Ngubane.