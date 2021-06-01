Six teams pensive as relegation fight hots up

It is a case of survival of the fittest, with as many as six teams drawn into the relegation battle in the DStv Premiership.

Kaizer Chiefs, Maritzburg United, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, Stellenbosch, Chippa United and Black Leopards are going into tomorrow's matches needing to win to avoid possible trouble.

Bottom side Leopards need to beat Cape Town City away from home to stand any chance of saving their status.

The Venda-based outfit must also hope that results elsewhere go their way. If Leopards manage to get all three points and their provincial rivals TTM defeat Chippa United, Lidoda Duvha would be level on points with the Gqeberha side.

However, if Chippa get a win or a draw and Leopards lose their match, the Limpopo side will suffer automatic relegation to the GladAfrica Championship for next season.

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler said they were targeting the three points to guarantee their place in the top eight.

“We want to win the game and Leopards want to win. It is going to be an interesting game,” said Tinkler.

TTM, meanwhile, need a draw in their home game against Chippa to guarantee their safety. If they lose, they will need to get a result against Orlando Pirates in their final league game.

Chiefs must beat Arrows at home to avoid the relegation/promotion playoff position and ease the pressure going into the final round of fixtures.

A draw or defeat for Chiefs would leave them needing to get a win in the final game, depending on other results.

Stellies have to beat TS Galaxy in the Western Cape and hope that Chippa lose their game against TTM. If Stellies draw and Chippa win, they will be level on points.

A win against SuperSport would guarantee Maritzburg's safety, however, a draw or defeat, depending on the outcome of the match between Chippa and TTM, would mean that they must wait for their final league game.