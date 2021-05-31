Itumeleng Khune's wife Sphelele confirms they're expecting their second child

Many of the couple's fans took to the comments section to congratulate the pair, excited about a new member of the Khune family.

In an earlier interview with TshisaLIVE, Sphelele shared that she wanted more children, even though Itu believed in “balancing the equation”. Even though their baby was barely a month old at the time, Sphelele said she and Itu were open to having more children.

Last year, the pair welcomed their first child, a daughter.

“I want three, but the husband believes in balancing the equation,” said Sphelele.

It seems like the footballer is a proud papa bear. After revealing a photo of his daughter shortly after her birth, the star took to Instagram to gush about being a new dad.

“Daddy duties is an everyday thing. Blessed and most of all, God is great,” he captioned the post.