Barker tells Skelem not to rob Stellies with below-par showing

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has urged striker Leletu Skelem, who's heavily linked to Kaizer Chiefs, to up his game in order for him to return to the starting XI.

In their 2-1 defeat to league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns over the weekend, Skelem started his fifth consecutive match on the bench, coming on to feature in the last 13 minutes, where Stellenbosch scored via Stanley Dimgba. Gaston Sirino and Peter Shalulile netted for the visitors.

The 22-year-old Skelem is said to be on Chiefs' radar for next season. The Amakhosi rumour appears to have unsettled the Stellies ace. However, Barker has insisted they don’t pay attention to such rumours, urging Skelem to work hard to regain his spot in the starting line-up.

“We don’t let noise get too much in the way of things. Leletu has got to stay focused, keep working hard. He’s committed to the club. He just needs to continue working to get back to the [starting] XI,’’ said Barker of Skelem.