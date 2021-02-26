Ex-US Olympic coach commits suicide after sex charges

Former US Olympic gymnastics coach John Geddert, who had ties to disgraced team doctor Larry Nassar and was charged earlier on Thursday with human trafficking and sexual assault, has since died by suicide, authorities said.

According to court documents filed in Eaton County, Geddert was charged with 20 counts of human trafficking, one count of first-degree sexual assault, one count of second-degree sexual assault, criminal enterprise and lying to a police officer.

“My office has been notified that the body of John Geddert was found late this afternoon after he took his own life.

“This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved,” Michigan attorney-general Dana Nessel said.

Geddert’s attorney’s office confirmed that he was dead but declined further comment when asked about the circumstances surrounding his death.