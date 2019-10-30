'Porn pastor' gets 15 years for sexually abusing boys in Cape Town

This is Kent Locke, the Cape Town church youth leader who posed as a scantily clad woman to entice at least 47 teenage boys to send him explicit photographs.

Locke, 29, can finally be named more than two years after his arrest, after he pleaded guilty on Tuesday to 47 sex abuse charges. People accused of sex offences cannot be named until they have pleaded.

The former Common Ground Church youth leader - now dubbed the "porn pastor" - made a plea and sentencing agreement in the Wynberg magistrate’s court. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with five years suspended, and his name was added to the sexual offenders’ register.

Parents of some of Locke’s victims were emotional in court as the magistrate confirmed the plea and sentencing agreement.