Rama: Petro a different beast in their backyard

Kaizer Chiefs captain Ramahlwe Mphahlele expects a different Petro de Luanda when they meet in the CAF Champions League group phase match at Estadio 11 de Novembro tonight (6pm).

Amakhosi defeated the Tricolours 2-0 at FNB Stadium earlier this month to record their first three points in the group phase after drawing with Horoya in the first match, before losing 4-0 away to Wydad Casablanca in their second match.

But Mphahlele, who will make his return after he missed the match at home against Petro due to suspension, feels the Angolans are a different team at home.

“We have prepared adequately for the game with the players we’ve got available,” Mphahlele told the club's official website.

“We know it is going to be tough because they are not the same team that we faced earlier this month in Joburg. By that I mean that Champions League games are different when you play at home and away.

“We watched the game between Petro and Wydad and felt that Petro were unlucky to lose by a goal to nil because they were much stronger and missed clear-cut chances. They are a strong side at home, so we have to up our game and not let any complacency creep in because we beat them at FNB Stadium.”

Chiefs, who are third in Group C with four points from three matches, will have a chance of progressing to the knockout phase should they complete the double over Petro and Horoya lose to Wydad.

The top two teams in each group qualify for the quarterfinals and Amakhosi believe they can finish in the top two.

“We are looking forward to doing our best and pocketing all three points so we can sit on seven points in the group. We will be watching what happens in the other match [Wydad v Horoya] as this affects us. I’m sure they will also be watching our game with keen interest.

“We have to try hard to qualify for the quarterfinals because this experience will be key for the future. We have some youngsters in the team who are lucky to be playing at this level as they will be strong enough to withstand the challenges of playing in this competition in the future.”