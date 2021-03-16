Laffor grateful to Chippa as he finds his feet

Anthony Laffor is grateful for the opportunity he is getting at Chippa United and wants to repay the faith shown by coach Dan Malesela by helping the club win games.

Laffor has now made 10 appearances for the Chilli Boys in all competitions since he joined them from Mamelodi Sundowns earlier this season.

The 36-year-old inspired Chippa to a 2-1 victory over Richards Bay in a Nedbank Cup quarterfinal at the weekend, scoring his first goal in the club’s colours.

“Since I got here I have been getting game time. I have been playing regular football, and I want to thank the coach and the technical staff and my teammates for believing in me because if a coach does not believe in you, you won’t play,” Laffor told Sowetan through the club's media department yesterday.

“I have been working extremely hard and I’m starting to gel with the guys well since I came here. It is just that it took me some time to work on my fitness, to get used to some of the guys, and everything is fine now.

“We are all happy and the most important thing for me is to make my teammates understand that everything is possible in football. If you want to be successful, you have to work hard.”

Having been successful with Sundowns before, where he won almost every trophy, the Liberian international wants to use that experience to help the Chilli Boys survive relegation and possibly win the Nedbank Cup competition.

“I’m happy to have contributed. We needed that game, and we kept our feet on the ground and listened to what the coaches wanted us to do,” Laffor said.

“I’m happy to be part of the group that is united, and we are in the semifinal and one game away from the final.”

Chippa next face Swallows at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday and Laffor said they would do their best to win that.

“Swallows are desperate for points. They need a win and they will come at us very hard. But this is our home game and if we can listen to what the coaches want us to do, we will be victorious on the day.”