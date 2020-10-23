Bafana jersey instilled love for football in Skelem

A career as a professional footballer seemed unlikely for Stellenbosch star Leletu Skelem growing up in Mthatha, in the Eastern Cape, given his preference for cricket and swimming. But his sporting priorities took a dramatic turn in the late 2000s when his father Abongile bought him a replica of the Bafana Bafana Kappa jersey of 1996.

“I was always a sports person. When I was five, six years old I played cricket at primary school and I was also involved in swimming. I loved those sporting codes a lot as a kid,” he said.

“Football wasn’t my first priority then but when I was 11 years old or so, everything changed ... One day my father came home with a Bafana shirt, the 1996 one, and he gave it to me. From that day I played football like I was crazy and my father encouraged me [to believe] that I will turn pro one day. The Bafana jersey prophesied everything.”

It took a lot of hard work, patience, sacrifices and belief for Skelem to finally crack it in the elite league. The 22-year-old forward had to change positions to finally get into the spotlight.