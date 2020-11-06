Notoane includes Malepe in Saudi sojourn

SA Under-23 mentor David Notoane is holding his breath for the availability of his skipper Tercious Malepe for the upcoming back-to-back friendlies against Saudi Arabia away.

In what forms part of the preparations for next year’s Tokyo Olympics, Notoane’s charges will gauge their steadfastness against the Saudis twice, with the first friendly scheduled for November 14 and the second one three days later.

There’s a big possibility that SA will be without skipper Malepe for the two games. Malepe recently joined Ukrainian Premier League club FC Mynai. He was nevertheless named in the squad yesterday.

“Tercious is in Ukraine. They had assured him that they’d release him for international duty, but they have not officially responded to our letter that we need the player,’’ Notoane told Sowetan.

“One has also have to be considerate that he only joined the club last week and common sense would be that they want him to settle in the team. But being the captain of the national team as well, maybe they will consider releasing him.’’