Stellenbosch return to football with solid 1-0 win against Golden Arrows

Ten-man Stellenbosch FC took advantage of a still heavy-legged Lamontville Golden Arrows to earn a 1-0 Absa Premiership victory in their first match back from the suspension of football due to the coronavirus at Tuks Stadium on Saturday.

The victory took coach Steve Barker’s side to ninth spot in the league‚ while the Arrows remaining in 11th place.

Usual suspect Marc Van Heerden was creator of havoc for Stellenbosch to the Arrows defence with his forceful runs down the right-hand side and he forced keeper Sifiso Mlungwana into a fine low save just after the half-hour mark.

Arrows coach Steve Komphela's side put in some good combination plays in an attempt to break the Stellenbosch wall‚ but the Western Cape side where solid at the back.