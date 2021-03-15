Anglican Bishop is fighting the good fight

In celebration of International Women’s Day, we caught up with the only female Anglican bishop in Africa

Being one of the first women to be ordained into the priesthood in the Anglican Church of Southern Africa in 1992, the Right Reverend Margaret Vertue is the second woman to be consecrated as an Anglican Bishop in the whole of Africa. Although leadership positions in the church were previously reserved for men, Vertue knew without a doubt that she was destined for leadership in God’s ministry.



“I knew from a very young age that I was called to be an Anglican priest. I grew up in Kimberley and was always involved in the life of the Church. I was ordained a deacon in 1991 and a priest in 1992. Together with Rev Wilma Jakobsen, we were the first women priests to be ordained in the Diocese of Cape Town,” she says...