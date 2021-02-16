McCarthy goes back to drawing board

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy is not the one to shy away from voicing his opinion. McCarthy gave a brutal assessment of his team's lethargic performance in their DStv Premiership goalless draw against Swallows at the Donsonville Stadium on Sunday.

McCarthy said it was the worst performance he has ever seen since he took charge of the club in December. "It was not our best display, but we collected a point. We did not have a shot on target. It was a weird game for us. We were flat and we took a long time to get going. I don't want to see this AmaZulu again, it was the opposite of the team I know. We were weak in midfield," said a shocked McCarthy.

The former Cape Town City mentor said he is going back to the drawing board. But their league game against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium tomorrow (3pm) is likely to be called off as Amakhosi will play in the CAF Champions League game against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco on Friday.

This will give McCarthy enough time to work on his midfield and attacking options up front. "We did not create chances and did not attack. We have to regroup and prepare for the next game. One point is better than nothing," McCarthy added.

Swallows coach Brandon Truter was happy that his team are still unbeaten after 15 league matches. His wish is to keep that record going beyond March.

Swallows last lost a game in March 2020 in the NFD and Truter said going a full calendar year without losing a game would be a great achievement. "It's two points dropped as we played at home. But we are still unbeaten. If you can't win you must not lose. We take a point. It will be amazing to go the whole year without losing a game," said Truter.

Swallows visit wounded Cape Town City in their next game at the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday at 3.30pm. The Citizens lost their past two league matches. "It's not a good time to play City as they have lost two games. It's not going to be an easy game," added Truter.