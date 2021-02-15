Birds, Usuthu share spoils in dull game

Swallows extended their unbeaten run in the DStv Premiership yesterday, but they have not won a league game in their past five matches.

The Birds have won just one out of six matches in all competitions. They have drawn five matches in a row in the league and need to turn some of their draws into wins.

They played to an uninspiring goalless draw against AmaZulu at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto yesterday.

If there were fans at the venue, they would have struggled to stay awake as the game produced little goalmouth action on Valentine's Day.

It was not quite a game that the fans expected, and both teams were disappointing.

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy described the game as his team's worst performance since he took charge in December. "This was our worst performance. But a point is better than nothing. It was not a good game to watch. We can't play amazing football every game. I hope to see a better AmaZulu than the one I saw in this game. I'm sorry to the fans who watched this boring game," said McCarthy after the game.

Swallows coach Brandon Truter was happy to maintain his side's unbeaten record. "Boring game, but we are still unbeaten," he said.

The first half was a dull affair as few chances were created and not much change after the half-time break as both teams settled for a share of the spoils.

The Birds moved to third place with 29 points from 15 matches and trail log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by four points from the same number of games.

Usuthu remains in seventh place with 22 points from 16 matches. Swallows and Sundowns are the only unbeaten teams as the league enters the second round.

Both coaches made a couple of substitutions in the second half to try and influence the results, but at the end of the day, a draw was a fair result.

McCarthy made six changes from the team that defeated Golden Arrows in the first round of the Nedbank Cup on penalties.

Lehlohonolo Majoro, Veli Mothwa and Luvuyo Memela were part of the change. Swallows coach Brandon Truter also made a couple of changes from the team that defeated Cape United 1-0 at the same venue in the cup competition in their last game.

Wandisile Letlabika returned to the starting line-up after he missed the previous match due to suspension.

Swallows skipper Lebogang Mokoena came close to opening the scoring with a header 22 minutes into the first half.

That was the closest both teams came to scoring a goal in 90 minutes.