Pressure eases on Venda-based outfit
Mnyamane's strike lifts TTM from danger zone
Revitalised Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivandila striker Thabo Mnyamane has dedicated his stunning free-kick against Maritzburg United to his son Micah. After months of frustration, Mnyamana seems to be regaining his form at the Venda-based club.
The 28-year-old Mnyamane scored a brilliant free-kick to help TTM clinch a 1-0 victory against Maritzburg in the DStv Premiership bottom-of-the-table clash at Harry Gwala Stadium at the weekend...
