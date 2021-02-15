Pressure eases on Venda-based outfit

Mnyamane's strike lifts TTM from danger zone

Revitalised Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivandila striker Thabo Mnyamane has dedicated his stunning free-kick against Maritzburg United to his son Micah. After months of frustration, Mnyamana seems to be regaining his form at the Venda-based club.



The 28-year-old Mnyamane scored a brilliant free-kick to help TTM clinch a 1-0 victory against Maritzburg in the DStv Premiership bottom-of-the-table clash at Harry Gwala Stadium at the weekend...