'They have given us problems over the years'

Tembo all smiles as United beat hoodoo side City

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo could not hide his excitement after his team bounced back to winning ways in the DStv Premiership.



The Zimbabwean-born mentor could afford a smile as his charges recorded a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Cape Town City at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Tshwane at the weekend. The three-time league champions reduced the gap on log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns to two points. Tembo’s men are second on the log table with 31 points from 16 matches...