Safa tells PSL it cannot provide eight amateur teams for Nedbank Cup

Mamelodi Sundowns will begin the defence of the Nedbank Cup at home against Stellenbosch FC while last season’s losing finalists Bloemfontein Celtic have to travel to meet Cape Town City in the Mother City in the last-32 fixtures.

The draw in Johannesburg on Thursday night pitted only the 16 teams campaigning in the DStv Premiership and the 16 GladAfrica Championship sides against each other‚ with no one seeded for the last-32 in the first week of February.

This was after the SA Football Association told the Premier Soccer League they were unable to produce their usual eight amateur teams at this stage this year due to their leagues being cancelled because of Covid-19.

“Safa has wished the PSL ‘good luck’ for the competition‚” the PSL said in their statement posted a few hours before the draw on Thursday night.