SuperSport eye Bucs left-back to replace ageing Bhasera

With their only natural left-back Onismor Bhasera already 34 years old, SuperSport United have started looking for a player who can take the baton from the Zimbabwean stalwart from next season going forward.

This was laid bare by the club’s chief executive Stan Matthews in a wide-ranging interview with Sowetan a few weeks ago. Left-footed centre-back Thatayaone Ditlhokwe has always been used as a makeshift left-back whenever Bhasera is unavailable.

“Bhasera is not getting any younger; hence we have made it a priority to get a left-back for next season going forward. We had our eye on [Terrence] Mashego [when he was still on the books of TS Galaxy], but Cape Town City beat us to his signature,’’ said Matthews.

The SuperSport boss went as far as revealing they may be tempted to speak to Orlando Pirates to see if they can have Bongani Sam. Sam, 23, has been struggling to break into Bucs’ XI, playing second fiddle to Innocent Maela and Paseka Mako.

“We believe in youngsters yes, but at left-back position we need someone who has experience, someone who’ll be ready to hit the ground running. Pirates are stocked at left-back, so maybe they could help me out with a player like Sam if he’s available,’’ said the Matsatsantsa CEO.

“We are monitoring a number of left-backs who seem to be just extras at their clubs at the moment. I believe we will get the kind of a left-back we’re looking for.’’

Sam has amassed just four appearances for the Sea Robbers, since joining from Bloemfontein Celtic in July 2019. In the same breath, Matthews insisted Bhasera was still very much in their plans. At the start of the season, Matsatsantsa prolonged his contract by a further year.

“We appreciate to have Bhasera in the team. He’s a very good guy on and off the field… a true gentleman of the game but his age and the fact that he’s our only left-back force us to get a player who will compete with him. He is still in our plans going forward,’’ stated Matthews.