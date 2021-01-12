City stunned after their coach accepts Sekhukhune United job

One of the most prominent coaches in the second tier, McDonald Makhubedu, didn’t resign as Polokwane City mentor before accepting Sekhukhune United’s offer, Sowetan has learnt.

In a shocking turn of events yesterday, Sekhukhune announced that they had appointed Makhubedu as their new coach, replacing Johnny Ferreira, who will operate as the club’s director of football.

“Mr Makhubedu takes over the head coach [position] of the team following the appointment of Mr Ferreira as the director of football. Mr Makhubedu’s first game in charge will be against Pretoria Callies on Wednesday [tomorrow] at Makhulong Stadium,’’ read Sekhukhune’s statement yesterday.

A source close to Polokwane City informed Sowetan that Makhubedu, who was in Rise and Shine’s dugout in their 2-0 defeat at Cape Town All Stars on Friday, left the club without resigning or notifying them.

“I am shocked to see coach McDonald joining another team when he’s still contracted with Polokwane. He left Polokwane on Saturday as someone who’s going home to sort out some personal matters. This is just shocking,’’ said the informant.

When contacted for comment yesterday, Polokwane’s COO Tincy Tema wasn’t aware that Makhubedu had left them for Sekhukhune. Makhubedu’s phone went straight to voicemail when contacted yesterday.

“What are you saying, my brother? You mean our coach? No, I have no clue that he has left us. But I will have to speak to the chairman [Johnny Mogaladi]and we will release a statement after that. I am so shocked to hear this,’’ said Tema.

Attempts to reach Sekhukhune chair Simon Malatji were unsuccessful as his phone was off. Nevertheless, the Babina Noko boss indicated in the statement that he felt Makhubedu was the right man to help the club achieve its goal of gaining promotion.

“We are very much excited to have Makhubedu in the team and we believe he will assist us in achieving the goals that we have set for ourselves. We wish him well in this journey,’’ said Malatji.

Makhubedu managed three wins, one defeat and one draw during his short-lived spell as Polokwane coach, having taken over from Clinton Larsen, who parted ways with the club at the end of last season in the wake of their demotion from the top flight.

Weekend GladAfrica results

Callies 1, Richards Bay 2; AmaTuks 1, Sporting 2; Spurs 1, FS Stars 1; JDR 3, Pondo Chiefs 1; Cosmos 1, Umoya 1; Royal 2, Steenberg 2; Uthongathi 1, Sekhukhune 1; All Stars 2, Polokwane 0.

Midweek fixtures (all at 3.30pm)

Today: All Stars v FS Stars, Parow Park; Polokwane v JDR, Peter Mokaba Stadium; Uthongathi v Umoya, Princess Magogo Stadium; Pondo Chiefs v Spurs, King Zwelithini Stadium.

Wednesday: Royal v AmaTuks, Chatsworth Stadium; Sekhukhune v Callies, Makhulong Stadium; Steenberg v Richards Bay, Idas Valley Stadium; Sporting v Cosmos, Kabokweni Stadium.