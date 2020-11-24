Soccer

Matsimela desperate to return to winning ways

Baroka hope to dust themselves off with Pirates scalp

By Neville Khoza - 24 November 2020 - 08:26
Neville Khoza Journalist
Matsimela Thoka coach of Baroka FC
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Having suffered their first defeat in the DStv Premiership at the weekend, Baroka coach Thoka Matsimela is demanding improvement from his players when they visit Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).

Baroka lost 0-1 to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) at Thohoyandou Stadium in a match Matsimela admitted that they didn’t play well.

Matsimela has highlighted areas where he thinks has been their downfall in their last two matches and need to work on to improve.

He believes lack of concentration has been their concern after they conceded late in their previous two matches against TTM and Golden Arrows.

“We didn’t play well. I'm not impressed about the performance we dished out,” Matsimela told Sowetan yesterday. “But we tried. We played under hot conditions. The heat was terrible, and it is one of the things that made the boys not show their real performance that we are used to seeing from them.

“We tried. It is just that this thing of concentration in the dying minutes is killing us. This is the second game where we lose concentration. If you remember our match against Golden Arrows, we gave away a goal in the last 30 seconds, and we threw away two points.

“We will work on those things but this thing of concentration...we need to work more on it, talk to them, and apply those leadership skills. We learned from this, and we will try to avoid it.”

In the previous seasons, Bakgaga have enjoyed playing against the Buccaneers, with the last campaign in particular where they drew their matches home and away.

Matsimela is confident that they will continue to frustrate Pirates again.

“That one is a must-win for us because we cannot manage to drop points. If we do that, we are inviting the other teams down there to come and close the gap,” Matsimela said.

